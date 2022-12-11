Press Secretary Peskov said that the failure to implement the Minsk agreements was the forerunner of the NWO

The press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, called the failure to implement the Minsk agreements by other participating countries that signed the document a forerunner of a special military operation (SVO). This was stated by the official representative of the Kremlin on Sunday, December 11, in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin for the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin, writes TASS.

Answering a journalist’s question whether Moscow had suspicions of deception regarding Minsk-2, Peskov noted that “this became obvious” over time. The spokesman added that Russian representatives, as well as head of state Vladimir Putin, spoke about this.

“But all this was ignored by other participants in the negotiation process. All this is just the forerunner of a special military operation, ”Peskov said.

Earlier, Peskov, in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, said that relations between Russia and the West had entered the stage of confrontation. According to him, there is no “movement” in relations between Russia and the West. He also expressed the opinion that the collective West does not love Russia and is not going to love it, but it does not need to. At the same time, he clarified that someone loves Russia, “and, probably, no less part of the world.”