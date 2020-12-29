The Kremlin is currently overlooking the political will of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to normalize bilateral relations between Ukraine and Russia. This was announced on December 29 by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

There is also no desire to fulfill the Minsk and Paris agreements, the Kremlin spokesman said. According to him, Moscow would very much like to improve relations.

“For a conversation at the highest level, at least the prerequisites must be ripe, I repeat once again that the president himself [России Владимир] Putin has repeatedly said that we are interested in normalizing our relations with all our neighbors, including Ukraine, ”Peskov added.

On December 27, he noted that Kiev’s passivity in resolving the situation in Donbass is visible with the naked eye. The implementation of the Minsk agreements and agreements reached in 2019 by the leaders of the “Normandy format” in Paris was implemented only at the level of single proposals, he said.

The armed conflict in southeastern Ukraine has been going on since 2014. After the coup d’etat in the country, the residents of Donbass did not recognize the new government, in response Kiev launched the so-called anti-terrorist operation.

Negotiations on the settlement of the situation are being conducted within the framework of the trilateral contact group in Minsk (Ukraine, Russia, OSCE), as well as in the Normandy format (Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany).