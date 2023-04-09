French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about the inadmissibility of deploying nuclear weapons of one country on the territory of another is France’s “violent criticism” of the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 8 on the TV channel “Russia 1“.

“We have not heard such fierce criticism of the President of France against the United States of America for a long time,” the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation noted with slight irony.

Thus, Peskov hinted at the US nuclear weapons deployed in a number of European countries.

Macron’s statement about the inadmissibility of placing his weapons against the Russian Federation was made at a joint press conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Macron asked Xi Jinping to put pressure on Russia to comply with international rules on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons in the context of the Russian announcement that it will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus neighboring Ukraine. Xi Jinping said that all countries must abide by commitments to the non-use of nuclear weapons and “a nuclear war must not unfold,” without mentioning Russia. He called on the international community to “refrain from any action that would further aggravate the crisis or even spin it out of control,” the agency said. Reuters.

The French president also stressed during a press conference that France shares China’s position that nuclear weapons should not be used during the Ukrainian conflict, adds “Newspaper.ru“.

Earlier, on April 6, Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko called Macron’s words cynicism and a manifestation of double standards. Russia has the right to independently decide how to protect its security, she said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called Macron’s statement open blackmail and pointed out that no one has the right to address such an ultimatum against Moscow.

The fact that Moscow and Minsk agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons (TNW) in Belarus, without violating the non-proliferation regime, became known at the end of March.

Then Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia was not transferring its nuclear weapons to Belarus, but was doing what the United States had been doing for decades, deploying its tactical nuclear weapons in Europe.