Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov on October 20, in a conversation with reporters, said that the Kremlin had not taken decisions on the reform of the Ministry of Defense and the reduction of the number of the Russian Armed Forces.

“No decisions have been made in this regard,” said Peskov.

He admitted that there could be an expert discussion of such a topic, but this issue is not at the decision-making stage.

Earlier on the same day, Izvestia had at its disposal a project of the Ministry of Finance, according to which the number of military personnel could be reduced by 10%. In particular, this can be achieved through the transfer to the civil service of those who are not associated with the implementation of combat missions: teachers, financiers, personnel officers, doctors, logisticians and lawyers.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense reacted negatively to the proposal of the Ministry of Finance and considered the reform unacceptable.

According to the military department, the idea of ​​the Ministry of Finance to reduce the number of posts in the Armed Forces will lead to a “zero” economic effect, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

In addition, Major General Hero of Russia Sergei Lipovoy, Chairman of the Presidium of the All-Russian Organization “Officers of Russia”, said that the reforms proposed by the department regarding the domestic Armed Forces “cause, to put it mildly, bewilderment.”