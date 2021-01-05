World war is impossible as long as there is nuclear parity – it saves the world. So the risks of the outbreak of a new conflict were assessed by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov in an interview with the host of “Russia 1” Vladimir Solovyov. The recording of their conversation was posted on Youtube-channel “Soloviev LIVE”.

A Kremlin spokesman said that Moscow “is capable of bearing the burden of responsibility in the international arena and taking a responsible position.”

Peskov added that the world is not immune from “avalanche-like destabilization in different regions.” According to him, Transnistria is also a potentially dangerous point.

On December 22, Peskov said that the Kremlin views new US sanctions against Russian companies as an attempt to “kick relations” with Moscow. According to him, this significantly complicates the normalization of bilateral relations. He indicated that Russia will defend its interests properly.

So he reacted to the decision of the US Department of Commerce to impose restrictions on Russian and Chinese organizations that allegedly cooperate with the armed forces of the two countries. In the Russian Federation, the Progress Rocket and Space Center, Rosoboronexport, Rostec Corporation, MiG companies, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, Tupolev, and the United Aircraft Corporation were sanctioned. Restrictions have also been introduced with respect to the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Foreign Intelligence Service.