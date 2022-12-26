Peskov: Russia has never followed other people’s conditions in the issue of negotiations on Ukraine

Russia has never followed foreign conditions in the matter of negotiations on Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov. RIA News.

Answering the question whether Moscow is ready to negotiate under Kyiv’s conditions, the press secretary of the Russian president pointed out that Russia has always been guided by its own goals and common sense.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the Ukrainian authorities would like to hold a peace summit at the UN by the end of February. At the same time, answering a question about inviting Russia to the summit, he said that such a step is possible only after “holding an international court on charges of war crimes.”

At the end of September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to negotiate with Russia as long as Vladimir Putin is its leader. In turn, Putin announced Moscow’s readiness to conduct a dialogue with Kyiv, but he opposed the dialogue.