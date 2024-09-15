Peskov: Russia will not limit supplies of titanium and uranium to its own detriment

Russia will not limit supplies of uranium, titanium and nickel to unfriendly countries to its own detriment. Thus, the idea of ​​​​a response to the “bandit actions” of the West in an interview with Pavel Zarubin appreciated Press Secretary of the Head of State Dmitry Peskov.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, decisions to limit supplies of certain goods sometimes have a “beneficial effect” and can spur Russian producers to more complete and active import substitution. For example, by introducing sanctions against suppliers of Western products in Russia over the past ten years, their product range has been almost completely replaced.

“International markets are a very complex mechanism that absolutely does not want to give up some components. And the introduction of sanctions by one country does not mean that the market will slam the doors on the products of this country. Ways, paths, logistics chains are found and goods still get to the world market. Another thing is that prices and costs are growing, there is an imbalance in world markets, that is, sanctions have a negative impact on the world economy as a whole,” Peskov noted.

It is necessary to be careful when banning the supply of your goods: the international market is “competitive and merciless”, therefore, having lost positions once, it will take decades to somehow win them back again.

“A holy place is never empty – and if we leave, the place of our diamonds will be taken by others, and the place of our oil will be taken by other oil. We need to work vigorously in the world markets in order to maintain our place, despite all the illegal restrictions,” he emphasized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in the context of restrictions on the supply of certain goods to Russia, it is necessary to consider restricting the export of certain Russian strategic resources, such as uranium, titanium or nickel. However, as the head of state emphasized, this must be done in such a way as not to harm ourselves.