Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with Argumenty i Fakty, answered a question about the sincerity of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wished health to his American counterpart Joe Biden.

According to Peskov, Putin’s wish in response to Biden’s insulting words was quite sincere. He explained that the essence of the reaction of the President of Russia comes down to the initiative to talk, which remained unanswered by the Americans.

Peskov also noted that the main thing now is not to let the relations between the two countries slide further down the slope. According to him, given the current unprecedented aggravation in bilateral relations, the peoples of both Russia and the United States would be interested in assessing what the presidents are talking about and how.

Previously, Peskov spoke about Biden’s unequivocal reluctance to improve relations with Russia. He noted that in the future, when interacting with Washington, Moscow will take this circumstance into account. The reason for this statement was Biden’s criticism of his Russian colleague.