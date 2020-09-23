The newspaper Le Monde, which published a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about Alexei Navalny, was inaccurate in its wording. This is how the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov estimated the publication. Interfax…

According to him, the topic of the “Berlin patient” was really discussed during the conversation between the leaders of the two countries. “At the same time, the newspaper is completely inaccurate in its wording. And, in fairness, it could hardly be accurate, ”said Peskov. He explained this by the fact that otherwise it would mean that the French authorities deliberately shared with the media the recording of the presidents’ conversation.

Peskov also noted that Putin and Macron often disagree with each other and never hide it. The Kremlin spokesman added that the presidents speak about many things in a positive, constructive and effective manner.

Earlier, Le Monde published an article stating that Putin, in a conversation with Macron, suggested that Navalny himself could accidentally drink poison “for unknown reasons” and get poisoned. The publication writes that the Russian leader allegedly spoke of Navalny with contempt and even called him “a simple Internet troublemaker.”