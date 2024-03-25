Peskov called discussion of peace in Ukraine without Russia absurd

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov commented on the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine. This is what he's talking about spoke out in an interview with AiF.

Peskov stressed that many countries are striving to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and are ready to do this in different ways. According to him, Moscow supports these efforts.

“But is it possible to solve the Ukrainian problem without Russia’s participation? The answer is unequivocal – it’s impossible,” he added.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry refused to participate in a conference on Ukraine in Switzerland. Department representative Maria Zakharova explained that Switzerland is not a neutral state, and therefore cannot act as a place for peacekeeping discussions.