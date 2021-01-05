A world war cannot start while there is nuclear parity, the press secretary of the head of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov expressed this opinion in an interview with the channel “Soloviev Live”…

“War, thank God, is impossible as long as there is nuclear parity. This saves the world from war, although terrible wars are taking place under our noses, and as before, the largest countries are responsible for stopping these wars. What Vladimir Putin did is he stopped the war in Karabakh, ”Peskov said.

He also noted that the world is not immune from avalanche-like destabilization in different regions.

The Kremlin spokesman added that a certain burden of responsibility is imposed on Russia and the country is ready to bear it and take a firm position in the international arena.

Earlier, UK Defense Chief of Staff Nick Carter said that economic problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a third world war. He believes that in the presence of many regional conflicts, there is always a real risk that some kind of miscalculation could cause large-scale consequences.

Later, Czech intelligence released a report claiming that the world is facing the threat of a new world war due to the rivalry between the United States, Russia and China.