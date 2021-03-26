Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered the question of journalists from the Kremlin pool about whether relatives of President Vladimir Putin, including his daughter, were vaccinated from the coronavirus. It is reported by RIA News Friday, March 26th.

“As far as I know, yes. They even took root earlier. If I am not mistaken, Putin himself spoke about it, ”he said.

Peskov added that the head of state is doing well after the vaccination.