The administration of the President of Russia is preparing for the fact that the number of people infected with coronavirus infection may increase due to the wave of the omicron strain, but does not plan to switch to remote mode yet. On Wednesday, January 12, reports TASS with reference to the press secretary of the president Dmitry Peskov.
“As for the schedule and format of Putin’s work, experts will give recommendations on this matter,” Peskov said.
