Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov stated that the reply to the query in regards to the destiny of the Kuril Islands lies within the up to date structure, which prohibits the alienation of federal territories.

As writes RIA News, journalists requested Peskov in regards to the possession of the Kuril Islands in reference to the adjustments within the Japanese authorities.

Recall that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe determined to resign for well being causes. Abe stated he regretted not having the ability to fulfill a few of his authorities’s key duties, together with concluding a peace treaty with Russia.

Because the finish of World Warfare II, there have been disagreements between Russia and Japan over the rights to the southern Kuriles: the islands of Iturup, Shikotan, Kunashir and Habomai. In 2018, the events agreed to maneuver ahead within the dialogue of issues on the idea of the 1956 Soviet-Japanese declaration. This declaration prescribes the popularity of the outcomes of the Second World Warfare and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Russia over its total territory, together with the South Kuriles.