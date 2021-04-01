Russia has the right to move troops on its territory at its own discretion, this does not pose a threat to other states, said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov on April 1.

“The Russian Federation moves troops within its territory at its own discretion, this should not bother anyone, it poses no threat to anyone,” Peskov answered a journalist’s question about the movement of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

He pointed out that the Russian Federation is taking the necessary measures to ensure the security of its borders, this obliges Russia to “be on the alert”.

The Kremlin spokesman also stressed that Russia did not and will not take part in the armed conflict on the territory of Ukraine.

“This is an exclusively internal Ukrainian conflict, and we, European countries, other countries of the world, would not want the civil war in Ukraine to flare up again as a result of provocations by the armed forces of Ukraine,” Peskov said.

The news is supplemented.