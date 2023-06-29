Peskov on Putin’s confidence in Surovikin: Putin primarily works with the General Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin primarily works with the heads of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff. So, when asked whether the head of state trusts Army General Sergei Surovikin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered, his words are quoted TASS.

The agency clarified that the question was asked in the context of various publications that talked about the likely resignation of Surovikin from the post of deputy commander of the joint group of Russian troops.

“He (Putin – approx. “Tapes.ru”) is the Supreme Commander, and he works with the Minister of Defense, with the Chief of the General Staff. As for the structural units within the ministry, I ask you to contact the ministry,” the presidential press secretary explained, answering a question about the head of state’s confidence in the general.

Earlier, the Kremlin denied reports that Surovikin was aware of the preparation of a rebellion by the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin. “Now there will be a lot of various speculations, gossip and so on around these events. I think this is one of those examples,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.