Peskov: Western politicians did not contact the Kremlin on Putin’s peace initiative

Western politicians have shown no interest in and have not contacted the Kremlin on peace initiatives for Ukraine proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the head of state’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, writes RIA News.

Journalists asked whether any Western politicians had contacted the Kremlin three weeks later. “No,” Peskov answered the question.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is ready to begin the negotiation process if Ukraine agrees to the conditions set by Moscow.