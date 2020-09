The Kremlin will not withhold information about President Vladimir Putin’s decision to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but so far no decision has been made on vaccination by the head of state, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He is quoted by RIA News on Tuesday, September 29th.

“In the case of the head of state, special precautions are in place,” Peskov said when asked why Putin has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.