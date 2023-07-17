Putin’s press secretary Peskov announced the termination of Russia’s participation in the grain deal

The agreements on the grain deal have actually been terminated, it has been stopped. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov. TASS.

“Unfortunately, the part concerning Russia in this Black Sea agreement has not been implemented so far. Therefore, its action is terminated,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov also noted that the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge does not affect Moscow’s decisions on the grain deal. He stressed that even before the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated Moscow’s position on the grain deal.

Earlier, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Russia about the consequences of withdrawing from the grain deal. According to him, if Moscow refuses to renew the deal, then the rest of the world will pay attention to the fact that Russia has turned its back on providing the countries of the Global South, Africa, Latin America and Asia with the necessary food at affordable prices. Sullivan believes that in the future Russia may face “enormous diplomatic costs.”