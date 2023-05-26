Peskov said that the restoration of the “Trinity” will begin after moving to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the restoration of the “Trinity” will begin after the icon is moved to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. This is reported TASS.

“At the moment, a scheme has been agreed upon, according to which the icon, in compliance with all necessary measures to ensure its safety in its current state, will be moved to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, where a group of specialists will already make a decision on its further restoration,” Peskov said.

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation added that the restoration will begin after “a certain period.”

Since 1929, the Trinity icon by Andrei Rublev has been in the collection of the Tretyakov Gallery. On July 16 last year, at the initiative of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’, the icon was taken out of the gallery for worship in honor of the 600th anniversary of finding the relics of Sergius of Radonezh. The work was presented at the Trinity-Sergius Lavra. Later it became known that experts found dozens of significant changes on the icon.

The return of the icon to the Russian Orthodox Church was announced on May 15 of this year. Dmitry Peskov said that the return of the “Trinity” of the church took place because of its holiness for the Russians.