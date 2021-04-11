One of the topics in the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly (FS) may be measures to support the areas affected by the crisis amid the pandemic. This was announced on Sunday, April 11, by the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“We need to compensate for the subsidence that took place. Sagging in all respects, be it the economy or the social sphere. And not just compensate, but you need to move on to development, “- said Peskov on the air of the TV channel. “Russia 1”…

He admitted that the message to the Federal Assembly will raise the topic of supporting the economic and social sphere, which suffered losses against the background of the crisis caused by the coronavirus infection.

“The President has always traditionally talked about this. I think that it cannot be ruled out that it will happen this year as well, ”the Kremlin spokesman suggested.

According to him, the upcoming message will carry a post-like agenda, as this is required by “the unprecedented period in which we are now.”

He explained that the world is currently in a difficult period associated with a gradual recovery from the crisis. At the same time, Peskov stressed that it is currently difficult to assess how fast this exit will be.

“We see what problems, for example, our neighbors in Europe are facing. That is, we have a full industry. The education sector works for us. Our healthcare system is relatively unloaded. We have a service sector. Domestic tourism began to develop in our country. And our neighbors, on the contrary, have tightened and cut everything and everything because of the third wave, ”the Kremlin spokesman added.

On April 8, Putin said that the FS message will outline the guidelines for Russia’s socio-economic development and the continuity of goals. According to the head of state, he is working on the message together with his administration, the head of the Russian government Mikhail Mishustin, deputy prime ministers and ministers.

The President’s message to the Federal Assembly this year is scheduled for April 21. The event will be held in person. The venue will be announced later.