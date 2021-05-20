Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov commented on May 20 on the proposal of the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) of the Russian Federation, Alexander Kalashnikov, to fill the shortage of labor migrants with prisoners.

“I cannot voice any position here, this is a new initiative, it must be discussed, worked out somehow,” the Kremlin spokesman explained.

On the same day, at the coordination council, the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service proposed to organize labor for prisoners with decent wages, and thereby fill the shortage of labor migrants in Russia. According to Kalashnikov, thanks to such an initiative, several problems of both labor and socialization of prisoners can be solved in the country at once.

On March 12, the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service said that the salary of Russian prisoners increased by 11% in 2020. According to the director of the service, the increase in earnings allows prisoners to pay compensation to the victims of their crimes. In 2020, the amount of refunds increased by 14%. This was done, among other things, through the prioritization of employment of persons with claims.

Tatyana Moskalkova, Ombudsman for Human Rights in Russia, supported the initiative. She drew attention to the fact that in this way there will be an increase in the number of jobs for citizens who are entitled to the execution of punishment in the form of forced labor.

According to Kalashnikov, at the moment there are 482 thousand people in correctional institutions, of which 188 thousand are entitled to the execution of punishment in the form of forced labor.

At the end of December last year, the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy proposed equating convicts to a socially vulnerable category of citizens. A letter with a proposal was sent to the Minister of Justice of Russia Konstantin Chuichenko.