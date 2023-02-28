Presidential spokesman Peskov said that the whole world is moving towards multipolarity

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that at present the whole world is moving towards multipolarity. He said this in an interview with the newspaper “News”.

Such a system of relations implies that all countries are equal, and problems are really solved at the negotiating table, Peskov explained. According to him, at the moment the world community is at the beginning of this path, which will be long and painful. “Now we are in such a transitional period, and it will still take time,” he added.

Earlier, Peskov said that Moscow currently does not see the prerequisites for a peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine. According to him, at present, a special military operation continues and Moscow is moving towards achieving the goals that were set.