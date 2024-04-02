Peskov: The Kremlin has no information about the participation of the Taliban in the forum in Kazan

The Kremlin has no information about Afghanistan’s participation in the Russia-Islamic World forum in Kazan, but Moscow is conducting a dialogue with the Taliban organization (terrorist organization banned in Russia) to resolve pressing issues. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov spoke about this, reports TASS.

“The fact is that this is a factor of the country that is next to us. One way or another, we communicate with them. We need to solve pressing issues. This also requires dialogue. In fact, like everyone else, we communicate with them,” he said.

Peskov also emphasized that contacts with the Taliban are important for Russia, since they are the de facto power in Afghanistan.

Representatives of the Taliban previously took part in this forum in Kazan. In particular, in 2023, the acting head of the Ministry of Trade of the interim government of Afghanistan, Nureddin Azizi, spoke at the Muslim forum “Russia – Islamic World” in Kazan.