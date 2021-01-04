Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced the first public event in the new year with the participation of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

RIA News Peskov said that Putin will hold the meeting on January 5, but his topic has not yet been disclosed.

Recall that on January 3, the President spoke with the Governor of the Pskov Region, Mikhail Vedernikov. He reported to Putin on the process of eliminating the consequences of freezing rain in the region. As a result of bad weather, more than 20 thousand people were temporarily deprived of electricity.

Earlier it was reported that the President of the Russian Federation approved the procedure for action by the authorities to prevent the threat of emergencies when dangerous infectious diseases enter and spread in the country.