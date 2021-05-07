Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, May 7, that the Russian side continues to analyze the situation regarding the decision on the possibility of holding a summit between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

“We continue to analyze the situation,” said Peskov TASS…

Earlier, on April 13, a telephone conversation took place between the heads of state at the initiative of the American side. The American leader declared his commitment to building stable and predictable relations with Russia in accordance with the interests of the United States. He suggested that Putin hold a meeting to discuss all issues at the highest level.

On April 14, the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, also the acting Foreign Minister of the country Jan Hamacek, announced that Prague was ready to provide a platform for the summit of Putin and Biden. In addition, Finland expressed its readiness to provide a platform for the meeting of the two leaders.

On May 7, Slovenia also expressed its readiness to hold a meeting between Putin and Biden.

On the same day, the American leader said that he was confident in organizing his meeting with Putin. In addition, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that a possible meeting of heads of state would be a good step forward in bilateral relations.