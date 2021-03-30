We are not talking about the unification of Russia and Belarus, but deep integration is in the interests of the peoples of both countries. This was announced on March 30 by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“There is no talk about unification,” Peskov said in an interview with the newspaper. “Arguments and Facts”adding that the deepest possible integration would be in the interests of both Russians and Belarusians.

Peskov also said that Moscow and Minsk are working within the framework of the Treaty on the Union State, in particular, agreeing on roadmaps to deepen the integration of countries, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

At the same time, Peskov recalled that everything that happens in Belarus is its internal affair and Russia is not going to interfere in this, but “hurts in heart and soul” for the fraternal people.

“The main thing for us is that adherence to the ideas of the Union State and the idea of ​​multifactorial proximity with Russia should absolutely dominate in Belarus,” the Kremlin spokesman summed up.

The Treaty on the Creation of the Union State between Russia and Belarus entered into force on January 26, 2000.

After the presidential elections in the republic on August 9 last year, in which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time, who, according to the CEC, received 80.1% of the vote, opposition protests continue in the republic.

On March 27, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus announced a decrease in protest activity to almost zero, with the exception of the detention of members of small groups with unregistered symbols in Minsk and several people with weapons.

On the morning of the same day, it was reported that the Investigative Committee (IC) of Belarus opened a criminal case on the dissemination of calls to participate in unauthorized actions in the country on March 27 on Telegram channels.

On March 29, it became known that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus sent documents to Russia on the extradition of a 36-year-old citizen of the republic, who is accused of calling for participation in unauthorized actions in the republic.