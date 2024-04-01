Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, April 1, that there is no gender inequality in job selection in Russia.

This is how he answered a question from journalists whether the recommendation of the Higher Qualification Board of Judges (HQJC) on the appointment of Irina Podnosova to the post of Chairman of the Supreme Court (SC) of the Russian Federation is connected with the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin that there are very few women in the power levels in the country.

“I don’t think anyone is focusing on this topic, because there is no inequality, they often do it very well, there are no restrictions or inequality,” Peskov said.

The press secretary noted that a woman can also become the head of state, this is enshrined in the Constitution.

Earlier that day, the Supreme Court recommended the candidacy of Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court Irina Podnosova for the post of Chairman of the Supreme Court.

The former head of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Lebedev, died at the age of 81 on February 23. In 1989, he became Chairman of the Supreme Court of the RSFSR, and later, in 1991, took the position of Chairman of the Supreme Court of Russia.

The President of Russia, expressing condolences on the death of Lebedev, noted his outstanding contribution to the development of the Russian judicial system. According to the head of state, Lebedev was a true patriot and a wonderful person who will always be remembered.

Lebedev's first deputy, Pyotr Serkov, was appointed acting chairman of the Supreme Court. It is expected that he will hold this post while there is a competition for the position of the new head of the Russian Armed Forces.

The news is being updated