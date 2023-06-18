Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Peskov: Moscow did not start the war, it is trying to end it

Russia has not unleashed a war, it is trying to end it, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. Writes about it RIA News.

According to him, Moscow wants to end the military conflict as soon as possible. “Russia did not unleash a war. Russia is trying to end the war that has been unleashed by the Kyiv regime since 2014,” Peskov stressed.

In December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation does not seek to spin the flywheel of the conflict in Ukraine, but to end the conflict that began back in 2014 after a coup d’état provoked in the country.

According to him, in fact, this situation began to take shape, but was less noticeable in Russia, and in the West they preferred not to talk about it at all and not notice it, but it all started in 2014, “after the coup d’état provoked by the United States.”