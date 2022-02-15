Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the readiness of Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate on Ukraine. He told the correspondent of the TV channel CNN.

President Putin has always demanded negotiations and diplomacy Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official

According to the press secretary of the head of state, Putin actually initiated the issue of security guarantees for Russia. At the same time, Peskov called the situation around Ukraine only part of a much larger problem. “And, of course, President Putin is ready for negotiations,” the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

Russia does not exclude the possibility of an agreement

In addition, earlier the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, admitted the possibility of agreeing with NATO on security guarantees in Europe, saying that “there is always a chance.” During this meeting, Vladimir Putin approved the text of the Foreign Ministry’s response to NATO and the EU. According to Lavrov, the draft written reaction to the alliance’s message took ten pages. At the moment, diplomats are finalizing the text, which will subsequently be sent.

Hope for the continuation of the dialogue between Russia and NATO was also seen in the INF Treaty. “Alternative [переговорам] ー is to slam the door, and this will end the conversation. If this is not done, it means that [есть] hope that the negotiation process will continue, and this, in turn, means that we are unlikely to focus on military-technical means of ensuring our security,” said RIAC Director General Andrei Kortunov.

Related materials:

Contradictory statements from the West

Earlier in the office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted that London will make every effort and use the possibilities of diplomacy to de-escalate. Further prospects for dialogue between the United States and Russia were also assessed by the head of the press service of the US State Department, Ned Price. He noted that further diplomatic contacts will depend on the reaction of Moscow.

In addition, the finance ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries said they intend to support efforts to de-escalate tensions with Moscow through diplomatic dialogue. At the same time, they stressed that states are ready to impose tough economic sanctions against Moscow in the event of an invasion of Russian forces into Ukraine.

Simultaneously with statements about the desire to resolve the crisis around Ukraine through diplomacy, there are reports in Western countries about Russia’s impending invasion of Ukrainian territory. Earlier, Bloomberg wrote that, according to US intelligence, Russia plans to attack Ukraine in 2022 from three sides, and US President Joe Biden, during negotiations with leaders of Western countries, the European Union and NATO, announced the date of the attack – February 16.

Moscow and Kiev do not agree with statements about the invasion

Moscow, in turn, categorically denies accusations of aggressive plans. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the US and British policy classic war propaganda and said the White House’s hysteria was “more revealing than ever.” “The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any cost,” she said.

The fact that media reports about the upcoming large-scale war with Russia are intimidation was also stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. He called for proof of the planned invasion of Ukraine and declared February 16, 2022, Unity Day.