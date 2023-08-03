Peskov: the return of the Russian Federation to the grain deal is possible if the conditions of Moscow are met

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov allowed Russia to return to the grain deal. According to him, this is possible if the conditions of the Russian side are met. TASS.

Peskov called the prospect of Moscow’s return to agreements real. “For this, it is simply necessary that European countries take a number of measures to remove restrictions on disconnecting Rosselkhozbank from SWIFT and so on,” he explained, emphasizing that they can be completed quickly.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia had been fulfilling its obligations under the grain deal unilaterally for too long. At the same time, the obligations towards Moscow were never fulfilled.

Earlier, Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed issues related to the grain deal during a telephone conversation. The Turkish leader specified that Ankara will continue to make “intensive efforts” to renew the agreement, and called this initiative a “bridge of peace.”