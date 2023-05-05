Peskov suggested that the topic of drone attacks on the Kremlin will be discussed at the Security Council with the participation of Putin

At a meeting of the Russian Security Council with the participation of President Vladimir Putin, which will be held on Friday, May 5, the subject of a drone attack on the Kremlin may be discussed. This was announced by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, he is quoted by TASS.

Earlier, Peskov clarified that the scheduled meeting of the Security Council would take place on May 5. The head of state will gather a narrow composition of the Council.