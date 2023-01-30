BMore than 20 people were killed in a suspected attack on a mosque in Pakistan on Monday. A police spokesman told the German Press Agency that at least 22 people had died and more than 90 had been injured. The explosion happened during midday prayers in the major city of Peshawar in the north-west of the country in a high-security zone. There are many police buildings in the area.

Authorities assume a suicide attack. At first no one acknowledged it. At the end of last year, however, the Pakistani Taliban – which operate independently of the Islamist Taliban government in neighboring Afghanistan – canceled a ceasefire with the government in Islamabad. Since then, they have claimed several attacks for themselves.

In Pakistan, the vast majority of the population of more than 230 million people is Muslim. About two million people live in the city of Peshawar.