Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro admitted that his departure from Al-Ahly of Egypt was a “mistake of life” for him. The great crowd atmosphere.

Peseiro spoke with Al Ittihad while he was at Zabeel Stadium to watch the Al Wasl and Sharjah match in the first leg of the President’s Cup semi-final, and said: I came to the UAE specifically for two events, namely the Club World Cup, in which I watched a number of matches, and to visit the “Expo”. 2020 Dubai” in which I will start from the private pavilion of my country Portugal, and I will explore it after I was attracted by the wonderful pictures and videos in it.

He praised the wonderful organization of the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, and said: I lived in a special atmosphere during it and recalled beautiful memories, especially in the match between Al Hilal Saudi Arabia and Al Ahly of Egypt, which was held at Al Nahyan Stadium, to meet with 3 clubs I was associated with, where I trained Al Hilal and Al Ahly, and I was the coach of Al Wahda who fought matches on this field.

The coach admitted that his departure from Al-Ahly in the 2015-2016 season was the mistake of his age, and said: I should not have left, and if time went back to me, I would have stayed, but Porto was pressing me hard and asking me to come, and Porto is the biggest team in my country, Portugal, And I agreed, but Porto was not in its best condition then as it is now, and I had to stay with Al-Ahly.

He continued, “What Al-Ahly coach Musimani has achieved with the team is very excellent. He has achieved everything he can do, with continental and local titles and won the FIFA Club World Cup bronze twice in a row, and even with losing the league title last season to Zamalek, he is able to win it again, As for the pressures he suffers from despite all that he has achieved, this is due to the fact that the Al-Ahly coach is always under pressure, and always demands victories and achieve the best.

Bseiro considered that Al Hilal’s big loss against Al-Ahly, in the end, is a match and it ended, and he said: It is easy to analyze a match after it ends, but what I trust is that Al Hilal is able to return strong, and overcome what happened.

The coach expressed his happiness with the atmosphere he found in Emirati football at the present time, and said: I was keen to come to the stadium to meet old friends from the Sharjah Club, which I previously trained, and to watch this beautiful match between the two teams, and in general, things look promising and work is still continuing here from for game development.