Every time Irene Montiel, a researcher at the Cyberpsychology group of UNIR, concludes some of the workshops for parents in which he explains the signs that a minor may be developing an unhealthy relationship with digital technologies, three or four attendees approach it worried because they find those attitudes reflected in their children. “They tell me they have the feeling of fighting against the current,” he says. His answer is that more and more families are trying to “put a little order” in the approach to the internet and, specifically, to the social networks of the little ones. An order that, he explains, does not go through establishing prohibitions, but rather helping them to critically reflect on the risks: “They have to be a little more prepared on a social and experiential level to be able to use technology.”

In accordance with the policies of most platforms – and even with what is established by the Organic Law on Data Protection on the minimum age to consent to the processing of personal data – the arrival on social networks such as Instagram, TikTok or Facebook should not occur before the age of 14. “We are on the wrong track,” warns Montiel, who considers that we are not aware of the seriousness of anticipating at that age. “It does not occur to us to give a 13-year-old a beer because we cannot, because the law prohibits it and because it is bad for their health. This should be the same ”. But meeting deadlines doesn’t eliminate risk.

The high level of activity of adolescents in social networks is comparable to their vulnerability in this medium. In full development of their identity and personality, they find in these forums a direct connection with sources of social approval, recognition from their peers and a feeling of belonging that, at this stage, are key motivators of their behavior and their level of self-esteem. The intensity with which they are attracted to social networks contrasts with their knowledge of how they should be handled in them, explain Estefanía Argente, José Alemany and Ramón Ruiz-Dolz, researchers from the Valencian Institute for Artificial Intelligence Research attached to the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

Via Pesedia, a kind of social network with training wheels created as a training ground that helps minors to acquire basic skills in a safe environment, have been able to delve into the peculiarities of the behavior of this group. “At the beginning we passed them some surveys where we assessed their attitude towards privacy in social networks,” says Argente. Their levels of knowledge, acquired in training at institutes and schools, contrasted with the use they later made of the platform. “They easily ended up sharing sensitive information. They knew the theory, but they weren’t putting it into practice, ”the researcher says.

If knowing the theory is not enough, what does it take to convince a teenager to protect their privacy online? UPV researchers have implemented in Pesedia a series of reasoned warnings that are presented to users in real time, as they interact with the platform. These persuasion tasks also face an additional difficulty: the absence of a consolidated personality that is characteristic of these ages. “It is not possible to make a model that offers one recommendation or another based on personality. We have to give them many more notices and fill in their information just when they are going to make a decision ”, Alemany says.

Pesedia thus becomes a testing ground that allows the relevant reasoning to be practiced without being exposed to the risks of the majority social networks. This platform, closed by definition, is only accessible to the students of each of the workshops carried out by its creators, who are in talks to enable it in the context of educational centers.

Before posting a photo, users are warned about the real scope of their posts. By sharing sensitive information such as location, they are alerted to the risks of other people knowing where we are and the real-world consequences this may have. “It is very obvious to tell a child in a workshop don’t share your home address and he understands it. But in a real context where you are interacting with friends or strangers, you can share that information without knowing it. [por ejemplo, al compartir la foto del portal]”Alemany continues. When images are disseminated that include other users, they are invited to reflect on whether that information is their own or that of other people. All the notices are aimed at making them aware of the repercussions that the decisions they make on these platforms can have.

After testing different scenarios, the researchers determined that the most effective persuasion modes were those that directly attacked the content to be broadcast and presented the warnings as the opinion of an expert (“the monitors are experts in social networks and believe they do this type of publication can be dangerous ”) or those that showed them the consequences that their actions could have (“ making this publication could have bad consequences for your privacy ”).

“The reason we decided to use arguments in this experiment is that we are not just saying to them don’t post that, but we also give them reasons. We try to prevent this potential privacy risk and convey to them the reason why they are making that mistake, to try not to repeat it in the long run ”, explains Ruiz-Dolz.

Montiel agrees that it is essential that the teachings on the best way to behave on social networks are presented as invitations to reflection on the risks to which they are exposed. The expert points out as areas to explore the way in which her information is used for personalized advertising, the threat of cyberbullying and the recruitment of minors through the internet to sexually abuse them (online grooming). In addition, he recommends as a starting point to watch documentaries such as The Social Dilemma. “Another way is to know testimonials. Talk to boys and girls his age who have had bad experiences, ”he explains.

The objective is not to ensure that everything that the adolescent publishes on their networks uses the most restrictive privacy settings, but rather that they learn to assess which levels of precaution are the best for them in each case. A skill that, researchers agree, even adults may have underdeveloped.

How does Facebook’s proposal to develop an Instagram aimed at children fit in this context? “No matter how safe they want to paint, it seems to me that it is unnecessary for a minor and completely inappropriate,” Montiel sentenced. “Children under the age of 14 have many wonderful things to do before being in front of a screen.”

