Pescara murder, the memory of the ex-girlfriend: “We saw each other on Friday and…”

Pescara he is still in shock from the terrible murder that took Thomas’s life Lucianithe 16 year old killed with 25 stab wounds from two of his peers for a drug debt. Her ex-girlfriend is incredulous and shocked: “I’ve been crying for two days, I can’t believe this actually happened. I only left the house today – the girl tells Il Messaggero – to come to bring flowers to the person I loved most“, he says on a bench in the Baden Powell park, where Thomas was brutally killed. Now Thomas’ ex, as also reported by the boy’s grandmother in the last few hours, asks “justicebecause it’s it is unthinkable to commit certain actions especially for money“.

Recently – continues Il Messaggero – him he had made himself heard. While Friday, after the removal from the center for minors in the province of Campobasso, is the day on which they crossed paths for the last time. Then the best memory of their story as teenagers: “In front of a garage. We were there cuddling and then he decided to give me his sweatshirt. I still have the towel and his swimsuit in which he went to the beach. He left an indescribable void“.