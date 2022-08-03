Pescara, the killer with a black helmet and professional movements

In the bar of Pescara there was an execution in mafia style. They leave no doubts camera images who have filmed the whole scene. Luca Cavallito48, and Walter Albi, 66, were the targets of an ambush. The first – we read in the Corriere della Sera – was badly injured, the other killed. In the video you can see the killercovered by a full helmetshoot the two men and take their cell phones, before escape by motorbike. The killer, who does not appear at first, shoots his gun from behind the geranium hedge in the outdoor area and the 66-year-old architect Walter Albi and his friend Luca Cavallito, 48, are immediately seen falling to the ground injured. sitting at the corner table closest to the hedge, side by side and with your back to the bar window. Then the killer passes between the vases, climbs over them and enters the scene to give the coup de grace to both of them.

For the chief prosecutor of Pescara and the Police Headquarters – continues the Corriere – will not be an easy investigation. Now they stand plumbing the lives they business by Walter and Luca, not just any two, but one architect it’s a business owner of Pescara well. Two friends with common businessengaged in the construction of a hotel in the area of tourist port of Pescara, one area worth millions of euros and is tempting to many, in this territory where the mafias,ndrangheta Calabrese and the Apulian cronies of Sacra Corona Unitaabove all, they have large appetites and launder dirty money in a thousand activities.

Subscribe to the newsletter

