Pescara Murder, the Killers’ Lawyers: “They Still Haven’t Understood the Gravity of the Facts”

The tragic story of Pescara relating to the killing of Thomas Lucianithe 16-year-old brutally killed by two of his peers with 25 stab wounds for a drug debt of €200. The two accused boys were heard by the prosecutor but availed themselves of the right to remain silent. Their state of mind is explained by their lawyers. “My client – says the lawyer Marco By Julius on Radio 24 – he still hasn’t understood: as of today is completely absent. It is impossible to start a reasoning. It is still a very premature phase. How much is he at risk? It is difficult to establish now, there are situations that still need to be evaluated. At the moment with him it is it’s also difficult to establish a dialogue: the look – claims the lawyer – says that: I regretted it. I will also meet him in the next few days to get useful information.”

“A story like this always, regardless of the responsibilities for which those who will have to pay will pay – explains Roberto Mariani, the lawyer of the other accused minor -, is a tragedy for all three families involved”. Boys from “Pescara bene” said this when speaking of the alleged murderers son of a policeman and a lawyer the other. According to what was reported by one of the boys present at the time of the events, Thomas would have been lured into a trap and killed with the young people who would be then they went for a swim in the sea. The murder weapon, a diving knife, would have been wrapped in a sock and thrown into the sea.