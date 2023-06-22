Pescara, shot the cook because he was waiting for the arrosticini: sentenced to 12 years

He had shot a cook for a simple late delivery. Just over a year later, Federico Pecorale, a 29-year-old from Pescara, was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment, 5 of which in a Rems psychiatric facility (Residence for the execution of security measures).

The fact dates back to April last year, when Pecorale entered a club in Pescara and opened fire on Yelfry Guzman because, he explained, he had been waiting for the arrosticini for too long. The young cook, who was left paralysed, today said he was satisfied with the sentence.

“Justice has been done: I have prayed a lot in these months for justice to triumph and faith has helped me a lot. Of course I will still have to fight to walk again, but this sentence gives me courage,” Guzman commented. The sentence of the preliminary hearing judge went beyond the requests of the public prosecutor, which was limited to ten years. The investigating judge also sentenced the man to pay damages, assigning the victim a provisional amount of 200,000 euros. “An exemplary sentence that fully satisfies us”, commented Guzman’s lawyer.