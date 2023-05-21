Despa’s Adriatic team beat Came Dosson 7-2 in game 3 of the quarterfinals. Playout: Pesaro privateer of measure
As in the Women’s Serie A, the first four of the regular season are those in which the men’s championship is played. Futsal Pescara is the last to close the door to the quarterfinals. The PalaRigopiano effect, which had already helped to recalibrate the series with Came, is decisive for the beauty. The Adriatics start strong with Petrov and Caruso, but Juan Fran closes the gap: it’s 2-1. In the second half the same leitmotif, at least in the first part, with the question and answer Micheletto-Juan Fran. Then Pescara takes off thanks to the dupla Andrè and Caruso. Italo Aurelio closes the accounts, ends 7-2. Pescara-Olimpus Roma will therefore be the second semi. The first is all from Campania: Naples vs Feldi Eboli.
Playouts
—
Good first for Daffo Bagnesi. The heir to the Special On Fulvio Colini, sacked during the week, wets his debut as Italservice coach with an important success: thanks to a goal from De Oliveira 2’16” from the end, Pesaro wins 4-3 in the first leg of the safety play-off, in Sestu, against Diego Podda’s 360GG Monastir.
The table of the championship playoffs
Serie A New Energy – Playoffs
Quarterfinals – Game-3
1) Napoli Futsal-Meta Catania (match-1 5-4, match-2 5-3)
2) Feldi Eboli-Sandro Abate (5-4, 2-1)
3) Futsal Pescara-Came Dosson 7-2 (5-6, 4-2)
4) Olympus Rome-L84 (4-2, 4-1)
Semifinals (race-1 27-28/05, race-2 01-02/06, eventual race-3 03-04/06)
X) Feldi Eboli-Naples Futsal
Final (race-1 13/06, race-2 17/06, eventual race-3 19/06)
May 20, 2023 (change May 20, 2023 | 21:57)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#PescaraOlimpus #Rome #NaplesEboli #championship #semifinals
Leave a Reply