As in the Women’s Serie A, the first four of the regular season are those in which the men’s championship is played. Futsal Pescara is the last to close the door to the quarterfinals. The PalaRigopiano effect, which had already helped to recalibrate the series with Came, is decisive for the beauty. The Adriatics start strong with Petrov and Caruso, but Juan Fran closes the gap: it’s 2-1. In the second half the same leitmotif, at least in the first part, with the question and answer Micheletto-Juan Fran. Then Pescara takes off thanks to the dupla Andrè and Caruso. Italo Aurelio closes the accounts, ends 7-2. Pescara-Olimpus Roma will therefore be the second semi. The first is all from Campania: Naples vs Feldi Eboli.