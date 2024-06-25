Pescara murder, the shocking details: not only 25 stab wounds, also spitting and an unlit cigarette in the face

Thomas Luciani he was killed with unprecedented ferocity. This is what emerges from the investigations into the death of the 16-year-old, massacred by two peers for reasons linked to a drug debt in Pescara. Fifteen stab wounds delivered by one, ten by the other. You spit on the dying victim on the ground and even an unlit cigarette on his face. Then, once at the seaside, macabre jokes – reports Il Centro – about how the boy had been reduced. Come on verbal From the interrogations of the two killers, previously unpublished details emerge about Thomas’s murder.

According to the reconstruction everyone met at the Pescara station and from there they went to Baden Powell Park: one of the two boys under investigation he already had the knife. When they ask the boys for witnesses – reports Il Centro – why one of the two, despite having no credit towards the victim and not even knowing him, has took the knife and also launched some blows on Thomas on the ground, the response was “because they are friends“.

Pescara he is still in shock over the murder of Thomas Luciania 16 year old who had accumulated a credit of approximately €200 for drugsmassacred with 25 stab wounds by two peers and abandoned in the weeds of a park in the evening between Sunday and Monday. Before Thomas’ body was found (at 9pm) they went everyone going for a swim in the sea at a point where the fire brigade divers – reports Il Corriere della Sera – then searched (in vain) for the murder weapon: a knife which, given the wounds, could be as a diver. The Flying Squad went to pick up the two culprits at 3 am, after having them identified thanks to camera images in the area and to the statements of other young people heard immediately after the fact.

A borderline life of little bossestheirs, far from what you expect from two high school students with wealthy families behind them: one of those arrested is son of a commander of a local station of the Carabinierithe other is son of a lawyer. They have 15 and 17 years old. After a morning of interrogations at the police station – reports Il Messaggero – the picture of the facts was already defined. The investigators who spoke of “lack of empathy And no awareness of the gesture performed” by the two boys stopped. On the scene (it is not clear at what moment) a third boy, also the same age as the two litigants. The investigators do not reveal what role he played exactly but to some extent he must have participated in the murder given that a few hours later a detention order was signed for him as well as for his friend.