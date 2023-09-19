She was waiting for friends when a stranger approached the girl and groped her bottom. The victim is 22 years old. The 31-year-old man played it down, supported by his mother who arrived shortly after. The episode happened in the square of Pescara station on the afternoon of August 13th. The man was arrested today for sexual assault by the flying squad officers, in execution of a precautionary custody order issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Pescara, at the request of the local Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim told the police that the 31-year-old, regardless of the seriousness of his behavior, defined the gesture as a simple joke. The young woman had legitimately asked for explanations after the groping, and an argument had ensued. His mother, after realizing that the girl had photographed them, with a defiant attitude invited her to report the matter to the police, telling her that she should also be happy for the fact “of having been touched by a handsome man ”, thus justifying the son’s action.

Words that the victim literally followed, asking for police intervention. Following the investigation carried out by the Flying Squad, the precautionary measure of house arrest was issued against the 31-year-old.