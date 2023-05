Pescara, 13 years old falls from the school window. To the hospital in code red

A little girl Of 13 years she fell from the window of the “11 February ’44” school in via strada Colle pineta in Pescara. The incident happened after 9.20am.

On the spot the 118 health workers who stabilized the little girl and transported her to the hospital red code at the civil hospital. Police and Carabinieri are investigating.

