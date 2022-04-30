After hunting down the employees with the cycle, Conad decides to terminate the company contract with the director

After the director of the point of sale a Pescara kicked off the hunt for employees with the cycle, the Conad he decided to send the woman away from the supermarket. In particular, she has decided to terminate the business lease. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

After a voice audio in which she was chasing the employees with the cycle, a director of the Conad supermarket in Pescara got into trouble. The woman had threatened to remove the underwear to employees to find out who left a absorbent used in the bathroom.

There each other was reported to Filcams-Cgil April 14, 2022. To speak about the episode was Urban David who stated:

We were contacted a few days later by some employees of the Conad store who told us what happened and, above all, made us listen to the voice that the manager had sent to the department heads in which, explicitly said: ‘I want the name of who has the menstrual cycle today ok? Otherwise I’ll drop his panties. ‘ The absorbent found was closed in its sachet and forgotten on the drain, in my opinion without any premeditation

In light of the serious episode, the Conad company has decided to take it seriously measures for the author of vocal audio. With these words Antonio Ferdinando, CEO of the Conad Adriatico Cooperative announced to remove the manager from the supermarket:

We cannot accept behavior such as that which, unfortunately, we were able to ascertain towards the collaborators of the Via del Circuito sales point in Pescara. Consequently, we have decided to proceed, as required by our regulations, with the termination of the business lease contract. In any case, we will give continuity to the activities of the store, guaranteeing service to customers and work to collaborators.

However, before intervening to terminate the company lease, the Cooperative ascertained the responsibility of the woman in relation to allegations: