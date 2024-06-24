Pescara, a 17 year old killed for 200 euros. Two minors arrested

A drug debt of a few hundred euros, around 200-250 euros, would be the motive for the crime of Thomas Christopher Luciani, aged 17, found dead yesterday in Pescara, in Baden Powell Park. Two of a group of seven or eight people are suspected of the crime. According to initial information, Luciani was reached by approximately 25 stab wounds. The two – again according to investigative hypotheses – continued to hit him even when the boy was already lifeless on the ground. It is not clear whether the two minors arrested for the crime acted with the intent to kill or whether it was an argument that ended badly. The context in which the murder occurred was that of small-scale drug dealing. The group of young people arrived at the park, then two of them entered and met the victim. After reaching him in an unsupervised area, the suspects – as hypothesized – hit the 17-year-old several times with a knife, probably from a diver, considering the injuries suffered by the victim. Finally, they abandoned the boy in the undergrowth and left. The group then went to the seaside, to a beach establishment in the centre, and took a bath. There, according to some testimonies, the weapon was abandoned, which has not yet been found.

The alleged murderers are one the son of a well-known lawyer, the other son of a marshal commander of the carabinieri of a local station of a municipality in the province of Pescara.

The two boys arrested for the Baden Powell Park murder did not betray emotions during the first interrogation: at the moment there were no particular reactions, essentially there was an absence of emotional empathy or repentance, this at the moment, in the next few days we will see if shock determines this state and there will be emotional changes. We learn this from investigative sources. The investigations have been coordinated since yesterday evening by the head of the L’Aquila Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, David Mancini, and by the deputy Angela D’Egidio, who yesterday carried out an inspection in the area where the murder took place.