Pescara, the mystery of the death of a 15 year old. The trail that leads to a settlement of scores between baby gangs

Pescara is in shock at the news of the discovery of a dead body in the Robert Baden Powell park, it is a “little foreign boy” of approx 15 years. When last night at 9pm the 118 operators received a call to alert the rescued he already was died. Unfortunately, repeated attempts to do so were in vain revive him. They left him lying on the ground, face down among the weeds. The boy – reports Il Messaggero – died from the blows of a gun diving knife and the most concrete hypothesis is that it was the tragic epilogue of one quarrel between peersa settling of scores between baby gang. A dispute between drug dealers, those who gather together every evening on the pitch at the back of the park, close to the railway embankment, mainly to sell hashish.

The forensic men have isolated the area with adhesive tape before proceeding with the ritual checks. A group of boys – continues Il Messaggero – were immediately approached and heard by police officers. Their information could prove invaluable in identifying the person responsible for the murder as well as giving a name for the murdered boy. “We see those kids every day, they gather in the late afternoon. They go through the back where the fence is torn in several places, they come in and do as they pleasethe comings and goings are continuous clients looking for something to smoke”, says an inhabitant of the area. The investigation is only at the beginning and there are many questions to be answered. But above all there is a city, Pescara, which finds itself in a nightmare without having yet the wound and the shock of the Albi murder were over with the wounding of Cavallito three years ago in August Park Bar. Another elegant neighborhood, another theater of an ugly bloody story.