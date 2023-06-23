Pescara, five pistol shots for arrosticini: here is the sentence

Frederick sheepthe man who a Pescara fired five shots at a cook of the restaurant he was eating at due to the salting of the skewers not adequate, it was sentenced to 12 years in prison. But five of these will spend them in one Remsor – we read in the Messaggero – one of the health facilities used for the reception of offenders deemed mentally ill or semi-infirmas well as socially dangerous. The facts refer to April 10, 2022inside the Casa Rustì restaurant in Pescara, right in the heart of the city ​​center.

Pecorale – continues Il Messaggero – seriously injured, with five shots fired, 23-year-old cook Yelfry Rosado Guzman. To unleash the fury of Pecorale, to the point of inducing him to draw the weapon and to fire at the victim, it would have been an altercation on the bad salting of the arrosticini that had been served to him. The gup also has condemned the defendant to the perpetual disqualification dai public offices and al compensation of the damage, which must be liquidated in the context of a separate judgment, assigning a provisional Of 200 thousand euros in favor of the victim, ended up in a wheelchair precisely because of the five pistol shots that hit him in various parts of the body and that forced him to undergo three very delicate surgeries.

