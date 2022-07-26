4 meters high, 6 meters wide, 400 kgthe helmet conceived and designed by Massimiliano Santini and made by Riccardo Sivelli of Extralab was brought to Pesaro from Riccione with a truck, and subsequently positioned in piazzale D’Annunzio with the help of a crane. There could not have been a better career tribute for Valentino Rossi from his territory, as Mayor Matteo Ricci underlined: “We are talking about the greatest sportsman ever, who has excited millions of people all over the world, it is a record-breaking work also designed to strengthen the pilgrimage between Pesaro and Tavullia of his fans “.

Pesaro puts on Vale’s helmet !! 😍 “A Legendary Helmet” dedicated to @ ValeYellow46 Pesaro’s homage to the greatest sportsman ever who has thrilled millions of people around the world. #wepesaro pic.twitter.com/8gnW08aQ5Z – Matteo Ricci (@matteoricci) July 25, 2022

Valentino Rossi himself was clearly present at the ceremony, already testimonial together with Liliana Segre and Gianni Letta for the candidacy of the Marche town as Italian Capital of Culture 2024: “I really like. I loved the idea from the first moment. I have been a huge helmet enthusiast since I was a child, and he was also the one who brought me closer to motorcycling. After all, it is the graphics that have made me so famous“. The nine-time world champion then added to the journalists’ microphones: “Pesaro is very important to me, because my father was born here and my parents met here. I grew up in Tavullia but I come here many times, I always train here and it is my second home. I am therefore very happy that they have dedicated this helmet to me. I have always been a great motorcycle enthusiast and thanks to my career many people have followed the MotoGP. I hope the fans keep watching the races and cheering. The world? I hope that our riders do well and that Bagnaia can make up for the disadvantage in the standings. And maybe Marini and Bezzecchi can fight for some podiums ”.

Numerous fans attended the event, held yesterday at 18.30 and equally numerous those who wanted to take a selfie in front of the maxi helmet of the ‘Doctor’.