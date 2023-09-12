Tragedy in Tavernelle di Colli al Metauro where a 19-year-old student fell from the terrace on the second floor of the building where she lived with her family. The flight into the void left the girl no escape.

Both his parents and brother were present in the house at the time of the incident but on Sunday morning, at around 9.30, everything happened in a few moments. The 118 operators immediately rushed to the scene but there was nothing left that could be done for the young woman.

The dynamics of the fall must be clarified: no hypothesis is discarded, from the voluntary gesture but also from the accidental causes, perhaps caused by a faint. However, it would appear that the girl had already highlighted depressive problems and psychological distress. The Carabinieri on duty at the Saltara station were also on site.