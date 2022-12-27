Francesca Ercolini found dead at home in Pesaro

She was found dead on the day of Saint Stephen. Frances Ercolini, 51-year-old magistrate, president of the second civil section of the Ancona Court. Her husband found her body when he returned home with his son in Pesaro.

The agents of the flying squad and the magistrate on duty arrived at the house shortly after 12 noon. The husband is the lawyer Lorenzo Ruggeriwell known in the legal field. The magistrate was originally from Campobasso and before being transferred to Ancona, she had been a judge in Pesaro. Among other causes, she had also dealt with the collapse of the old Banca Marche.

